Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% in the first quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,516,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $65,298,000. Promethium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 17.4% in the first quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 56.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.83, for a total transaction of $10,156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 89,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,623,447.20. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,646 shares of company stock valued at $21,634,454. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CASY. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $538.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.42 and a 12 month high of $549.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

