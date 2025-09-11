Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $575.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s current price.

CASY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.25.

CASY stock opened at $538.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $470.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $362.42 and a fifty-two week high of $549.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.07, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,140.52. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. The trade was a 29.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,646 shares of company stock valued at $21,634,454. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 580.0% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

