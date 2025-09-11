Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cass Information Systems and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cass Information Systems 13.22% 9.02% 0.91% PDF Solutions 0.44% 4.22% 2.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cass Information Systems and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cass Information Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDF Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

Cass Information Systems presently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.83%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.44%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

This table compares Cass Information Systems and PDF Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cass Information Systems $199.19 million 2.82 $19.17 million $1.86 22.87 PDF Solutions $179.46 million 4.25 $4.06 million $0.02 966.50

Cass Information Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PDF Solutions. Cass Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDF Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Cass Information Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

