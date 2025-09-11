Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $665.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.54 and a beta of 1.07. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10,592.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15,811.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 835.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.