CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. $CCCS Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 862,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,380 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.24 and a beta of 0.74. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 866,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,825.15. The trade was a 97.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Page Goodson sold 42,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $416,378.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,709.62. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,047,833 shares of company stock valued at $592,668,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

