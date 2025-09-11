Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 182,325.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,051 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Celestica were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Celestica by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,681 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $40,077,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Celestica by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 991,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,162,000 after buying an additional 438,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Celestica by 640.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 475,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after buying an additional 411,213 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $252.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.97. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. CICC Research began coverage on Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

