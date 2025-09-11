Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 254,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Centerspace Stock Down 2.6%

CSR stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.89 million. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is -171.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Insider Transactions at Centerspace

In other news, CFO Bhairav Patel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,582. This trade represents a 15.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,492. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,750 shares of company stock worth $95,325. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Centerspace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its position in Centerspace by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Centerspace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Centerspace by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

