Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Financial Contrast

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -19.26% -107.00% -22.33% Charlie’s 19.36% -174.49% 36.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ispire Technology and Charlie’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 0 0 1 1 3.50 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ispire Technology currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.94%. Given Ispire Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Charlie’s.

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.4% of Ispire Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ispire Technology and Charlie’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $151.91 million 1.17 -$14.77 million ($0.49) -6.33 Charlie’s $8.49 million 9.89 -$4.16 million $0.01 32.00

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ispire Technology. Ispire Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charlie’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ispire Technology has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ispire Technology beats Charlie’s on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

