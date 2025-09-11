Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.92% from the stock’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,457,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,932,118,000 after acquiring an additional 993,798 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,111,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,859,211,000 after acquiring an additional 606,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,659,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,193,000 after buying an additional 325,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,257,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,193,618,000 after buying an additional 595,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

