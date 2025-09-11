CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$60.00 target price on North West and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.25.

North West Trading Down 2.8%

North West Increases Dividend

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$47.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.16. North West has a 1 year low of C$44.48 and a 1 year high of C$57.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. North West’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Vineet Gupta acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,890.00. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

North West Company Profile

The North West Co Inc is a Canada-based company that is principally engaged in retail business in underserved rural communities and urban neighborhoods. The company provides food, family apparel, housewares, appliances, and outdoor products, with food products accounting for the majority of the company’s revenue.

