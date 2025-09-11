Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $196.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.23.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $328.40 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $922.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.19 and its 200-day moving average is $188.57.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 80.42% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $10,353,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

