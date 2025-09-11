Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $715.00 to $750.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.07.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.0%

SPOT opened at $704.43 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $326.00 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $694.71 and a 200-day moving average of $647.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Spotify Technology by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 238.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.