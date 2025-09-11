Citigroup Lowers ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target to $5.00

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

