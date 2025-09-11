Citigroup Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $41.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Warner Music Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of WMG opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 4.59%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 480.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 101.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

