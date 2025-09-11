Citigroup Upgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Buy

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $280.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $225.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, August 18th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.83.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $226.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total value of $374,509.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,435.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.