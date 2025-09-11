Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $263.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $263.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clean Harbors

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the sale, the director owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,232.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,359,718.50. This trade represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,632,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,304,000 after acquiring an additional 504,290 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth $95,115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36,389.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CLH opened at $235.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.80. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $178.29 and a 12-month high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.