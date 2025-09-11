Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.80.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th.
NASDAQ:COLM opened at $55.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.96.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.
Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.
