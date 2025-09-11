Comerica Bank Buys 1,071 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after buying an additional 31,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $27.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

