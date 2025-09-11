Comerica Bank Buys 2,999 Shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf $PAAA

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 458.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PAAA stock opened at $51.36 on Thursday. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.26.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Company Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

