Comerica Bank Buys 308 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF $CQQQ

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.12. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $53.80.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.