Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COPX. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,825,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,532,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 89,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,624.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.26. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $52.74.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.