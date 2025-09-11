Comerica Bank Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 745,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 164,158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,867,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,551,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 56,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,094,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SIL stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.