Comerica Bank Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 745,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 164,158 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,867,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,551,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 56,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,094,000.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.6%
Shares of SIL stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41.
About Global X Silver Miners ETF
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
