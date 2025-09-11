Comerica Bank Has $170,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2,442.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 146,552 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1,896.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,087 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 242,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 176,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

