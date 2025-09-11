Comerica Bank Has $172,000 Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 762.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 466,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 161,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 55,204 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 52.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 294,905 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $26.13.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.0948 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

