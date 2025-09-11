Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,904,000 after acquiring an additional 205,781 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 529,182 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,482,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 343,709 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 541,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,310,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after buying an additional 278,070 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $56.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.65.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

