Comerica Bank Makes New $125,000 Investment in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Future AI & Tech ETF stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

