Comerica Bank Purchases 1,441 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 827,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $48.56 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.