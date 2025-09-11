Comerica Bank Purchases 184 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,504,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,101,000 after purchasing an additional 140,670 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 693,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 688,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,718 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 544,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 481,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $74.66.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.