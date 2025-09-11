Comerica Bank Purchases New Holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 $RWM

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 714,185.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.