Comerica Bank Raises Stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FIIG

Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.