Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Comerica Bank increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFC. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 126,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FFC stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.