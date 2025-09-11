Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

