Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,816 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enovix were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its holdings in Enovix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enovix to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Enovix Stock Up 0.9%

ENVX stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14. Enovix Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 481.35% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

