Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $23.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

