Comerica Bank Sells 1,032 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $119,774,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,954,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,662,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,923,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,698,000.

BATS ITB opened at $112.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $82.71 and a one year high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

