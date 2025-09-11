CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $14.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Bank of America raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on CommScope in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.
CommScope Stock Up 0.2%
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.61%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CommScope
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
