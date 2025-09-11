Comparing Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Diana Shipping”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Midstream Partners $707.62 million 0.17 -$5.21 million ($0.39) -7.97 Diana Shipping $228.21 million 0.94 $12.75 million $0.06 30.75

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Diana Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Martin Midstream Partners. Martin Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diana Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Martin Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Martin Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Diana Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Martin Midstream Partners pays out -5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diana Shipping pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Martin Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Midstream Partners and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Midstream Partners -2.19% N/A -2.76% Diana Shipping 9.36% 4.09% 1.76%

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Martin Midstream Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates various marine shore-based terminal facilities and specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products. This segment also offers land rental services to oil and gas companies, as well as storage and handling services for lubricants and fuels. Its Transportation segment operates various trucks and tank trailers; and inland marine tank barges, inland push boats, and articulated offshore tug and barge unit to transport petroleum products and by-products, petrochemicals, and chemicals. The company's Sulfur Services segment processes molten sulfur into prilled or pelletized sulfur, which is used in the production of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Its Specialty Products segment stores, distributes, and transports natural gas liquids for wholesale deliveries to refineries, industrial natural gas liquid users, and propane retailers. Martin Midstream GP LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Kilgore, Texas.

About Diana Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.