Comparing International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) & Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) and Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

International General Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Fidelity National Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. International General Insurance pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity National Financial pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. International General Insurance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of International General Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of International General Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Fidelity National Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International General Insurance $539.00 million 2.00 $135.15 million $2.76 8.75 Fidelity National Financial $13.68 billion 1.18 $1.27 billion $3.94 15.10

This table compares International General Insurance and Fidelity National Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fidelity National Financial has higher revenue and earnings than International General Insurance. International General Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

International General Insurance has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International General Insurance and Fidelity National Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International General Insurance 23.52% 17.40% 5.51% Fidelity National Financial 7.93% 14.30% 1.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International General Insurance and Fidelity National Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International General Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fidelity National Financial 0 1 4 0 2.80

International General Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus price target of $71.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.68%. Given International General Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe International General Insurance is more favorable than Fidelity National Financial.

Summary

International General Insurance beats Fidelity National Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Amman, Jordan.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products. The company also provides technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries; and mortgage transaction services, including title-related services and facilitation of production and management of mortgage loans. In addition, it offers annuity and life insurance products, such as deferred and immediate annuities, as well as indexed universal life insurance products; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) solutions. Further, the company engages in the real estate brokerage business. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

