Comparing Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group -6.11% -23.03% -9.51% Sportradar Group 9.35% 11.74% 4.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Massimo Group and Sportradar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sportradar Group 0 4 13 1 2.83

Risk and Volatility

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $30.88, suggesting a potential downside of 1.17%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Massimo Group has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Massimo Group and Sportradar Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $111.21 million 0.97 $1.76 million ($0.12) -21.67 Sportradar Group $1.20 billion 7.81 $36.95 million $0.36 86.78

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Massimo Group. Massimo Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sportradar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Massimo Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

