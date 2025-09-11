Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,190 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CON. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 68.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 376,186 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,567,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 801.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the first quarter valued at about $4,858,000.

Shares of CON opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 7.44%.Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

