Contrasting Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osisko Development and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 1 3.50 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development N/A -20.03% -13.40% Orosur Mining N/A N/A -64.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Osisko Development and Orosur Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $3.33 million 129.96 -$63.01 million ($0.82) -3.82 Orosur Mining N/A N/A -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Orosur Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orosur Mining has a beta of 6.52, meaning that its share price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Osisko Development beats Orosur Mining on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Orosur Mining

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

