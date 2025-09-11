Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 target price on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 1,063.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61. Copart has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $64.38.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
