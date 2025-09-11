Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Citigroup

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of CNM opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $67.18. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 23,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $1,480,132.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,185.66. This trade represents a 63.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,956 shares of company stock worth $26,343,241. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth $3,600,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,096 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

