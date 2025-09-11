Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $230.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

