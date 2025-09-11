Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Down 20.6% – Here’s Why

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) traded down 20.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 9,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 8,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Creatd Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

