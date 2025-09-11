Critical Analysis: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) versus United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United States Cellular and ATN International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Cellular $3.71 billion 1.78 -$39.00 million ($0.30) -259.60 ATN International $729.08 million 0.32 -$26.43 million ($3.37) -4.58

Risk & Volatility

ATN International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United States Cellular. United States Cellular is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ATN International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

United States Cellular has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATN International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United States Cellular and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Cellular -0.68% 1.68% 0.74% ATN International -6.26% -0.61% -0.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of ATN International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of United States Cellular shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of ATN International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for United States Cellular and ATN International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Cellular 0 0 3 0 3.00 ATN International 0 0 1 0 3.00

United States Cellular currently has a consensus price target of $85.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.57%. ATN International has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.50%. Given ATN International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ATN International is more favorable than United States Cellular.

Summary

United States Cellular beats ATN International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Cellular

(Get Free Report)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products. In addition, it sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option for customers to purchase devices and accessories under installment contracts. Further, the company offers wireless roaming, wireless eligible telecommunications carrier, and wireless tower rental services. It serves consumer, business, and government customers. The company provides its products and services through retail sales, direct sales, telesales, ecommerce, resellers, and independent agents, as well as third-party national retailers. United States Cellular Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. United States Cellular Corporation is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

About ATN International

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

