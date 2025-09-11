Critical Comparison: Golden Energy Power (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) and Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) and Golden Energy Power (OTCMKTS:IGLDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Sohu.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Sohu.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Golden Energy Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sohu.com and Golden Energy Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sohu.com $598.40 million 0.79 -$100.27 million $4.17 3.78 Golden Energy Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Golden Energy Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sohu.com.

Risk & Volatility

Sohu.com has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Energy Power has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sohu.com and Golden Energy Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sohu.com 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Energy Power 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sohu.com presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. Given Sohu.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sohu.com is more favorable than Golden Energy Power.

Profitability

This table compares Sohu.com and Golden Energy Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sohu.com 22.70% -6.37% -3.74% Golden Energy Power N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sohu.com beats Golden Energy Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC. It also operates Focus (www.focus.cn), which provides online real estate information and services; and 17173.com website, which provides news, electronic forums, online videos, and other online game information services to game players, as well as offers mobile game distribution services. In addition, the company offers interactive online games for PCs and mobile devices. Further, it provides paid subscription and interactive broadcasting services. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Golden Energy Power

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of telecommunications services in Israel. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel. Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. is a subsidiary of Eurocom Communications Ltd.

