Critical Review: Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) versus Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Jiuzi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor $128.44 billion N/A $8.77 billion N/A N/A Jiuzi $1.40 million 7.83 -$59.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Hyundai Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Jiuzi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor 6.95% 10.89% 3.90% Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Jiuzi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hyundai Motor and Jiuzi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Jiuzi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor



Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Jiuzi



Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co., Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automotive components and part and technical service; sales of electrical accessories for new energy vehicles; sales of charging/battery swap infrastructure for new energy vehicles; sales of electricity chargers, and sales of automotive spare parts and accessories, as well as in the management services of supply chain, automobiles sales, and whole vehicle sales of new energy cars. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

