Critical Survey: Everus Construction Group (ECG) & Its Rivals

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Everus Construction Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion $143.42 million 23.97 Everus Construction Group Competitors $6.80 billion $568.23 million 22.93

Analyst Ratings

Everus Construction Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group. Everus Construction Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Everus Construction Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Everus Construction Group Competitors 252 1609 2345 123 2.54

Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential downside of 3.00%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.07% 35.83% 12.27% Everus Construction Group Competitors -6.50% 72.03% 4.27%

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.