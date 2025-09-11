Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.62. 10,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 139,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Crown ElectroKinetics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 2.88% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. engages in the commercialization of electro kinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between glass or applied to the surface of glass or other rigid substrates such as acrylic, to electronically control opacity.

